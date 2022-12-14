Safe One Day Volume Tops $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 14th. In the last week, Safe has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for $7.22 or 0.00040515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $150.46 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00116959 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00219585 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00054810 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.01748454 USD and is up 4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

