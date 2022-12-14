Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,692 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,051 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,022 shares of company stock worth $29,777,452 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.01. The company had a trading volume of 172,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,616,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.83. The stock has a market cap of $137.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.36, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $262.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

