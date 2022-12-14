Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.4% in the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.9% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,022 shares of company stock valued at $29,777,452 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.08. The stock had a trading volume of 94,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,616,365. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.83. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $262.15. The firm has a market cap of $137.08 billion, a PE ratio of 484.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.