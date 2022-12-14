Sapphire Trading Up 6.7% Over Last Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 14th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $19.40 million and $3,486.62 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,308.97 or 0.07343897 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00033551 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00076630 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00053917 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00022527 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.