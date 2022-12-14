Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saul Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 7th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Saul Centers’ current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BFS. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Saul Centers from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Saul Centers Stock Up 2.6 %

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 143.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 17.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

