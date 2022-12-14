Savior LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Savior LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $727,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $668,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 625,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after buying an additional 164,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 2,111,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,613,000 after buying an additional 164,124 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16.

