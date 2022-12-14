Savior LLC Grows Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Savior LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 1,502.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,806 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 912.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 4,935,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,697 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,290,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,336,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,437,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

