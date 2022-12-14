Savior LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

Savior LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas makes up about 1.4% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Savior LLC owned about 0.52% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOIL. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BOIL opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.45. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $140.50.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.