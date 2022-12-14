Savior LLC Purchases 608 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Savior LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Alphabet by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Alphabet by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 165,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,279,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.77.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $95.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

