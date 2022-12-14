Savior LLC Purchases Shares of 45,182 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Savior LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Savior LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.63. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $119.21.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

