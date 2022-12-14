Savior LLC Sells 673 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Savior LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $155.69 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.79 and its 200 day moving average is $149.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

