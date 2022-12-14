Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Down 3.7%

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.46 and last traded at $32.46. 45 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 255,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $891.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $196,281.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,929.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 16,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $443,454.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $196,281.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,929.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

