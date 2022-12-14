Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Increased by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 6.6% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management owned 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $14,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.49. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.