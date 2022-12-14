Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Update

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the November 15th total of 133,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 643,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Scienjoy Price Performance

SJ stock remained flat at $1.99 on Wednesday. 273,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,315. Scienjoy has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Scienjoy alerts:

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.62 million during the quarter. Scienjoy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 24.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Scienjoy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scienjoy stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Scienjoy Holding Co. ( NASDAQ:SJ Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Scienjoy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scienjoy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienjoy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.