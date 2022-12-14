scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Short Interest Update

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 475,900 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 597,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. scPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.25.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, scPharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $188,420.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 762,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,002,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,328,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,973,722. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $188,420.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

