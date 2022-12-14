Secret Price Hits $0.0093 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $27.93 million and approximately $6,068.44 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 68.9% higher against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00116022 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00217954 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00053972 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00038702 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00922936 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $9,565.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

