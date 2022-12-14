Secret (SIE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.98 Million

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. During the last week, Secret has traded up 72.2% against the US dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $27.98 million and $6,448.42 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00117433 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00220119 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005579 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00055105 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00039630 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00922936 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $9,565.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

