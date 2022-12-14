Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.38

Shares of Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.38 and traded as low as $25.50. Security Federal shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 450 shares.

Security Federal Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $82.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Security Federal Company Profile

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

