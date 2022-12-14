SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Update

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the November 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

SelectQuote Stock Performance

SelectQuote stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. 608,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,865. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $116.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.12. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $9.49.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $1.00 price target on SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SelectQuote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on SelectQuote from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, SelectQuote has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SelectQuote

About SelectQuote

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 29,192.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,917 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $638,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 160,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 117,593 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,821 shares during the period. 62.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.