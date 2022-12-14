Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading Down 4%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) was down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 6,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 953,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCRB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $781.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 305.32% and a negative net margin of 1,729.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider David S. Ege sold 5,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $39,745.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,600.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 296.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 106,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

