Serum Trading 7.1% Lower This Week (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a total market cap of $26.53 million and $7.43 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Serum has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

