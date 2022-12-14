ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 310.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $421.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a PE ratio of 420.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $667.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $391.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,520 shares of company stock worth $10,156,275. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

