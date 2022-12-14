ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 6,832 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 5.2% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.