Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the November 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sharps Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.46% of Sharps Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Technology Price Performance

Shares of Sharps Technology stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.43. 1,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,819. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. Sharps Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62.

Sharps Technology Company Profile

Sharps Technology Inc, a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

