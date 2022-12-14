Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in November

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shoprite Price Performance

SRGHY stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103. Shoprite has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23.

Shoprite Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.1477 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Shoprite’s previous dividend of $0.11.

About Shoprite

Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing and wholesaling business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment; and electrical and household appliances.

