Short Interest in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Increases By 33.0%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the November 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of BVXV traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. 9,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,365. The company has a market cap of $14.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.43. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.