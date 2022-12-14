Short Interest in Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Drops By 85.9%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the November 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cansortium Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of CNTMF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,383. Cansortium has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cansortium in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cansortium Company Profile

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution activities. Its medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flower, prerolls, cartridges, and edibles.

