Short Interest in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Increases By 37.1%

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 372,800 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the November 15th total of 272,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.18. 161,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,429. The firm has a market cap of $948.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $81.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.27 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

CNOB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insider Transactions at ConnectOne Bancorp

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $199,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 249,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,197,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

Featured Articles

