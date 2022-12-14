Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Grows By 77.4%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the November 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.29. 5,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,517. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

COSCO SHIPPING Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a $1.2022 dividend. This represents a yield of 28.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from COSCO SHIPPING’s previous dividend of $0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About COSCO SHIPPING

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CICOY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of COSCO SHIPPING in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

