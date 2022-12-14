Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Drops By 95.5%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the November 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 1.0 %

SLVO traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $90.00. 11,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,741. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4,972.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 582,468 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 119,975 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 233.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 105,449 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000.

