Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Expands By 200.0%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of DIFTY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.00. 2,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,940. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $30.16.

Get Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

(Get Rating)

Read More

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs, constructs, and rents apartments, condominiums, and office buildings in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Finance. The company rental housing and other structure construction; ironwork and construction; whole building leasing, and building management and renovation; tenant guarantor services; advertising; and LP gas supply businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.