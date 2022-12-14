Short Interest in Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Expands By 200.0%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of DIFTY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.00. 2,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,940. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $30.16.
About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.
