Short Interest in Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Decreases By 97.9%

Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the November 15th total of 304,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Delic Trading Up 12.3 %
DELCF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 101,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,109. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Delic has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.13.
About Delic
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delic (DELCF)
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for Delic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.