Short Interest in Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Decreases By 97.9%

Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the November 15th total of 304,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Delic Trading Up 12.3 %

DELCF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 101,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,109. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Delic has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.13.

About Delic

Delic Holdings Corp. provides various medicines and treatments in the United States and Canada. It operates The Delic, a creative platform that creates and hosts public discourse about psychedelic culture; Meet Delic, which organizes event to promote topics, such as safety and harm reduction, Hollywood, mental health and psychedelics, the power of integration, human performance, medicine, and other topics; Reality Sandwich, a public online education platform with approximately 10,000 pieces of content, including psychedelic guides, news, and culture; and Delic Radio, a podcast that discusses topics related to the psychedelic space with experts comprising discussions relating to news, science, culture, medicine, current affairs, and policy.

