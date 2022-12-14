Short Interest in DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Decreases By 55.1%

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the November 15th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 477.0 days.

DeNA Stock Performance

Shares of DNACF remained flat at $12.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. DeNA has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

Get DeNA alerts:

About DeNA

(Get Rating)

See Also

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates through Game Business, Sports Business, Live Streaming Business, Healthcare Business, and New Businesses and Others segments. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.