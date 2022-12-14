Short Interest in DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Decreases By 55.1%

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the November 15th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 477.0 days.
DeNA Stock Performance
Shares of DNACF remained flat at $12.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. DeNA has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $15.84.
About DeNA
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DeNA (DNACF)
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.