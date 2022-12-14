Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Decreases By 88.3%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the November 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Deutsche Post Stock Down 0.3 %

DPSGY traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.22. 284,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.24. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DPSGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Deutsche Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €50.50 ($53.16) to €45.00 ($47.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €43.00 ($45.26) to €45.00 ($47.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €64.00 ($67.37) to €61.00 ($64.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Featured Stories

