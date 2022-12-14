Short Interest in Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Rises By 42.4%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,200 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the November 15th total of 203,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Shares of DTEGY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.44. The stock had a trading volume of 321,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $29.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Deutsche Telekom

DTEGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.50 ($28.95) to €29.00 ($30.53) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom to €29.50 ($31.05) in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.37) to €28.00 ($29.47) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($28.42) to €26.40 ($27.79) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.23.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

