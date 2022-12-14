Short Interest in Devro plc (OTCMKTS:DEITF) Decreases By 73.2%

Devro plc (OTCMKTS:DEITF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, Investec lowered Devro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Shares of DEITF stock remained flat at 2.81 during trading on Wednesday. Devro has a 12 month low of 2.81 and a 12 month high of 2.81.
Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.
