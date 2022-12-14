Short Interest in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Grows By 56.1%

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the November 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %

DCOMP stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.75. 15,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,977. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.