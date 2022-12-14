Short Interest in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Grows By 56.1%

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the November 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %
DCOMP stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.75. 15,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,977. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $26.25.
About Dime Community Bancshares
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOMP)
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.