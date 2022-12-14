Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Drops By 59.5%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the November 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Endesa Price Performance

ELEZY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.49. 1,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,654. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. Endesa has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $12.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELEZY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Endesa from €24.50 ($25.79) to €23.00 ($24.21) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

