Short Interest in Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Drops By 59.8%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the November 15th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

Ensign Energy Services stock remained flat at $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESVIF shares. TD Securities upgraded Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.67.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

