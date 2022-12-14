Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Grows By 42.9%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 282,200 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the November 15th total of 197,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

FV stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.07. 151,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,703. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

