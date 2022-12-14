Short Interest in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Rises By 211.2%

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a growth of 211.2% from the November 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FPF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 238,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,292. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

In other First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund news, insider Scott T. Fleming purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 140,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 44,915 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

