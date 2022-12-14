Short Interest in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Rises By 211.2%

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a growth of 211.2% from the November 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:FPF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 238,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,292. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 140,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 44,915 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
