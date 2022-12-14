Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Expands By 344.2%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a growth of 344.2% from the November 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 53.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 11.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

GRID traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,456. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 1-year low of $71.92 and a 1-year high of $103.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.98.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

