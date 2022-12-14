Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Grows By 204.7%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a growth of 204.7% from the November 15th total of 55,700 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:BHAT opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 360.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 37,162 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. 1.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the designing, producing, promoting, and selling animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; ‘Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

