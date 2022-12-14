Short Interest in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Rises By 46.3%

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

General American Investors Stock Performance

GAM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,868. General American Investors has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $45.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.64.

General American Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 11th. This is a positive change from General American Investors’s previous annual dividend of $0.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of General American Investors

In related news, insider Anang K. Majmudar acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $32,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,425. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired 2,899 shares of company stock worth $76,942 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General American Investors by 1.2% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 636,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in General American Investors by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 329,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

