Short Interest in Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Increases By 426.9%

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 435,200 shares, an increase of 426.9% from the November 15th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 744,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Golden Sun Education Group Stock Performance

GSUN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,315. Golden Sun Education Group has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.95.

Institutional Trading of Golden Sun Education Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Sun Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Golden Sun Education Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Golden Sun Education Group Company Profile

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services.

