Short Interest in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA) Rises By 296.7%

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 296.7% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare AI Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,801,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition by 161.1% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,044,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after acquiring an additional 644,549 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare AI Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,232,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare AI Acquisition by 44.3% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 721,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 221,378 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Healthcare AI Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,592. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

