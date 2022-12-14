Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Drops By 83.2%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the November 15th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMR traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,019. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.043 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.