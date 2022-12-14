Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Expands By 43.3%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the November 15th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWD traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 87,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,909. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $21.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 757,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 488,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 52,219 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 152,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,489 shares during the period.

