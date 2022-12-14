Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Expands By 43.3%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the November 15th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KBWD traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 87,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,909. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $21.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%.
