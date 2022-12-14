Short Interest in Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Increases By 290.6%

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 290.6% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LZAGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lonza Group from CHF 700 to CHF 580 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lonza Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.40.

Lonza Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LZAGY traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.98. 133,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,316. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $84.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.50.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

