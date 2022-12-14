Short Interest in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Drops By 26.0%

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 379,600 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the November 15th total of 513,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 706,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Marin Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Marin Software stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,284. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. The company has a market cap of $18.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.43. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

Marin Software ( NASDAQ:MRIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 47.59% and a negative net margin of 87.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marin Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

